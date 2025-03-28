By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 28, 2025
Heat stroke happens when your body gets overheated and is unable to cool itself down. Since temperature in Delhi reaches as high as 41 degrees, the risk of heatstroke and heat exhaustion rises as well. Follow these 10 tips to prevent heat-related issues and stay cool.
When the heatstroke risk is high, staying hydrated is very essential to avoid it. Drink lots of water throughout the day. You may also try infused water with fruits like lemon, mint, or cucumber.
Stay Hydrated
Carbonated drinks, like sodas, can dehydrate your body. Stick to water, herbal teas, or natural juices to keep yourself hydrated.
Avoid Carbonated Drinks
Eating heavy, oily, or junk foods, especially on hot day, can make your body work harder to digest, which can increase your body temperature. Choose light, nutritious meals like salads, fruits, and whole grains.
Eat Light, Healthy Meals
Foods like cucumber, watermelon, and yoghurt are natural coolants that help lower your body temperature. These foods contains high water content and essential nutrients.
Consume Cooling Foods
Exercising in extreme heat can put a strain on your body and increase your risk of heatstroke. Try to exercise in the early morning or late evening when the sun is down or do indoor activities.
Avoid Intense Workouts
Tight, synthetic fabrics trap heat and sweat, making it harder for your body to cool down. So, wear loose-fitting, cotton clothes that allow your skin to breathe and stay cool.
Wear Loose, Cotton Clothes
A cool shower can quickly reduce body heat. You can also use a cool, damp towel or compress on your forehead, neck, or wrists to lower your body temperature.
Take Cool Showers
The sun is hottest between 10 AM and 4 PM. Try to avoid being outside during these peak hours, or stay in the shade if you must go out.
Stay Indoors During Peak Heat
If you have been inside with air conditioning, do not suddenly go out into the heat. Gradually increase your exposure to heat to help your body adjust.
Gradually Expose Yourself To Heat
Protect your head and eyes from the sun by wearing a hat, sunglasses, or carrying an umbrella. These accessories help shield you from harmful UV rays and keep you cool.
Protect Yourself from the Sun
