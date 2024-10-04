By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 04, 2024
Progesterone is a hormone that plays a crucial role in regulating the menstrual cycle and supporting those trying to conceive. However, low levels of progesterone can lead to irregular periods, mood swings, and challenges with pregnancy. Here are 10 tips to help naturally boost your progesterone levels.
Incorporate healthy fats such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and coconut oil to support hormone production, including progesterone. These fats help your body make the cholesterol needed to produce hormones.
Eat Healthy Fats
Zinc plays a crucial role in progesterone production. Foods like pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and seafoods are rich in zinc, which can support your body's hormone-regulating glands.
Increase Zinc Intake
It has been found that increasing your vitamin C intake can help boost progesterone levels. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are excellent foods to incorporate into your diet.
Get Enough Vitamin C
Vitamin B6 supports the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle when progesterone is naturally higher. Eat foods like bananas, sweet potatoes, and spinach to get more B6.
Vitamin B6-Rich Foods
Omega-3s, found in fish like salmon, and supplements such as flaxseed oil, help improve hormone production and balance, including progesterone.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Stress causes cortisol production, which can deplete progesterone levels. Practising relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, and yoga can help reduce cortisol levels and support hormonal balance.
Manage Stress
Moderate exercise helps manage stress and improve blood circulation, supporting healthy hormone levels. However, overexercising can lead to a drop in progesterone, so balance is key.
Exercise Regularly
Quality sleep is essential for hormone regulation. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of rest each night to support progesterone production.
Sleep Well
Alcohol can interfere with liver function, and since the liver helps break down hormones, cutting back on alcohol can improve your hormone balance.
Reduce Alcohol Intake
Being underweight or overweight can throw off your hormones, including progesterone. A balanced diet and daily exercise routine help keep your weight in check, improving hormone regulation.
Maintain a Healthy Weight