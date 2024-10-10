By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 10, 2024
Dopamine, the feel-good neurotransmitter, plays a vital role in keeping your mood in check. This World Mental Health Day, learn 10 easy tips to increase dopamine levels naturally.
Music is a great way to give your brain a dopamine boost. Listening to your favourite songs leads to a feeling of pleasure and relaxation, reducing stress and uplifting your mood.
Listen to Music You Love
Certain foods can naturally help your brain produce more dopamine. Bananas, avocados, nuts, seeds, and fish like salmon are rich in the amino acids that boost dopamine. Plus, dark chocolate also stimulates happy hormones!
Eat Dopamine-Boosting Foods
Nature has a calming and rejuvenating effect on the brain. Taking a walk in the park, hiking, or just sitting outside in the fresh air can help raise dopamine levels.
Spend Time in Nature
When you try something new, whether it is learning a skill, visiting a new place, or even experimenting with a new recipe, your brain rewards you with a surge of dopamine. So, learn new things daily to boost feel-good hormone production.
Try New Things
Games, whether video games or puzzles, can also help reduce stress and increase dopamine levels. Make sure you are mindful of the time when you are playing games, otherwise, it can even become an addiction.
Play Games
Laughter truly is the best medicine! Watching a funny movie, spending time with friends who make you laugh, or even reading funny memes can trigger dopamine release.
Laugh Often
Physical touch, like hugging or cuddling, releases both dopamine and oxytocin, the love hormone. Whether with a partner, pet, or family member, a warm hug can instantly make you feel happier and more connected.
Cuddle or Hug Someone
Dopamine surges when we complete tasks, no matter how small. Pick easy tasks such as organising your workspace or folding laundry. Every time you check something off your list, your brain releases dopamine, keeping you motivated for bigger challenges.
Complete Small Tasks
Being kind to yourself is really essential to stay happy and motivated in life! So, instead of criticising yourself, celebrate your achievements and remind yourself of your strengths to boost your mood.
Practice Positive Self-Talk