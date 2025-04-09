By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 09, 2025
Gaining weight does not have to be as hard as it seems! With the right strategies and routine, you can build muscle and boost your calorie intake--important for effective weight gain. Follow these 9 tips to gain weight more quickly.
Instead of having two to three large meals, try eating multiple meals throughout the day. This can provide a steady source of energy and help you consume more calories without feeling too full.
Eat More Frequently
To gain weight, you need to eat more calories than your body burns. Focus on eating calorie-dense foods like whole grains, nuts, seeds, and avocados.
Increase Calorie Intake
While you want to increase your calorie intake, it is important to also focus on nutrition. Include nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins in your meals for a balanced diet.
Focus On Nutrient-Rich Meals
Protein is crucial for muscle growth. Add foods like eggs, chicken, fish, tofu, and legumes to your daily diet. These foods can keep your body healthy and help in muscle repair after a workout.
Include More Protein
Incorporating weightlifting or resistance exercises into your workout routine can help you build muscle mass. This helps you gain weight in a healthy way, rather than just accumulating fat.
Do Resistance Exercises
Healthy fats present in olive oil, nuts, and fatty fish are calorie-dense and beneficial for weight gain. These fats help increase your caloric intake and support body growth.
Include Healthy Fats In Your Diet
Not just eating foods but drinking smoothies and shakes are great way to increase your calories and nutrients intake. You can blend fruits, protein powder, milk, and peanut butter to prepare a delicious drink for weight gain.
Try Smoothies And Shakes
Rest is just as important as eating. Your body needs time to recover and grow, so get enough sleep each night to allow your muscles to repair and develop.
Make Sure To Rest
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. This helps with digestion and muscle recovery, making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients and gain weight.
Stay Hydrated
