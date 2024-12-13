By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 13, 2024

Healthshots

10 Tips To Get Rid of Dry Skin In Winter

Winter weather can be harsh, leaving your skin dry, flaky, and irritated. To combat dryness and keep your skin healthy and hydrated during winter, follow these 10 tips to get rid of dry skin. 

Harsh soaps can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Use a gentle, hydrating cleanser that removes dirt without disrupting the natural barrier of your skin.  

Switch to a Gentle Cleanser

Lock in hydration with a nourishing moisturiser. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides, which are excellent for replenishing and maintaining moisture.  

Moisturise Regularly

Choose skin products such as soaps, cleansers, and lotions that are free from fragrances, dyes, alcohol, and other harsh chemicals. These ingredients can irritate your skin and worsen dryness.  

Avoid Fragrance Products

Long, hot showers may feel soothing, but they can strip your skin of essential moisture. Limit your shower time and keep the water lukewarm to maintain the skin hydration.  

Take a Short Shower

Drinking enough water is vital during the winter months. Staying hydrated helps maintain your skin’s moisture balance and prevents dehydration.  

Hydrate Your Skin

Indoor heating can dry out the air, leaving your skin dry and dull. Instead, use a humidifier that adds moisture back into your living spaces, helping your skin stay hydrated.

Use a Humidifier

Dead skin cells can make dryness worse, so exfoliate once a week with a gentle scrub or chemical exfoliant. Avoid over-exfoliating, as it can irritate and damage your skin.  

Exfoliate Gently

Cold winds and freezing temperatures can harm your skin. Wear gloves, scarves, and warm layers when heading outdoors to shield your skin from cold winds and frostbite.

Protect Your Skin 

UV rays can damage and dry out your skin, even in winter. Use a hydrating, broad-spectrum sunscreen daily to protect your skin from harmful rays.  

Apply Sunscreen

After a long day, apply a rich night cream before bed. This will deeply moisturise your skin, repair damage, and reduce the risk of waking up with dry, flaky skin.  

Use a Night Cream

