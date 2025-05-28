9 Tips For Maintaining Period Hygiene

By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 28, 2025
This Menstrual Hygiene Day, learn 9 essential tips to help you maintain better hygiene during your period. These simple habits can reduce the risk of infections while minimising irritation, odor, and discomfort.
Pick a menstrual product as per your comfort and that suits your flow. Options include pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and period underwear. It may take some trial and error to find what works best for you.
Choose Right Period Product
Change your pad every 4–6 hours and tampons or menstrual cups every 4–8 hours to avoid odor, leaks, and infections. Leaving products in too long can lead to bacterial infection or in rare cases, Toxic Shock Syndrome.
Change It On Time
Always wash your hands before and after handling menstrual products. This prevents transferring bacteria to your genital area or from your body to other surfaces.
Wash Your Hands
Choose cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothes to allow air circulation and reduce moisture buildup, which can otherwise lead to irritation or infections.
Wear Breathable Clothes
Clean the vulva (outer area) gently with warm water. Avoid using scented soaps or harsh cleansers. The vagina is self-cleaning, so douching or using internal cleansers is unnecessary and potentially harmful.
Know How to Wash the Intimate Area
Wrap used pads and tampons in tissue or the product’s wrapper before discarding them in a trash bin. Never flush them, as they can clog plumbing and harm the environment.
Dispose Of Menstrual Products Properly
Use a calendar or app to track your period. Knowing when it is coming can help you prepare better and notice any irregularities that might need medical attention.
Keep Track Of Your Cycle
Drinking plenty of water helps reduce bloating and fatigue that are common during period. Staying hydrated also supports overall bodily function during menstruation.
Stay Hydrated
Douching disrupts the vagina’s natural pH balance, increasing the risk of infections. Stick to gentle external cleansing.
Avoid Douching
India’s top gynaecologists on how to create a period friendly world