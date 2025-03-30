By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 30, 2025
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that affects a person’s mood, energy, and ability to function. But it is often misunderstood. So, here are 7 things you should know about it on this World Bipolar Day.
It Causes Mood Swings
One of the main symptoms of bipolar disorder is extreme mood swings. These shifts can happen suddenly and may include episodes of feeling very high (mania) or very low (depression). This can affect a person's behaviour, thoughts, and interactions with others.
It Is Difficult To Recognize Initially
It is hard to spot the condition at first because mood swings are related to several other health problems. Plus, the symptoms can appear gradually and might be mistaken for the usual ups and downs caused by daily stress.
It Leads To Manic / Hypomanic Episodes
Manic episodes are periods of extreme high energy, where a person might feel overly confident or unusually energetic. Hypomania is a milder form of mania but can still impact daily life. During these episodes, people might make impulsive decisions or feel invincible.
It May Result In Depressive Thoughts
During depressive episodes, a person with bipolar disorder may feel extremely sad, hopeless, or lose interest in things they once enjoyed. These feelings can be intense and last for days, weeks, or even longer.
It Causes Reckless / Impulsive Behaviour
One with manic episodes feels overconfident. So, it may lead to impulsive and risky behaviours, like spending large amounts of money, making poor decisions, or engaging in unsafe activities.
It Disturbs Sleeping Cycle
People with bipolar disorder often have trouble with their sleep patterns. During manic episodes, they may feel the need to stay awake for long periods, while during depressive episodes, they may sleep excessively or struggle to get out of bed.
It Can Be Managed
While bipolar disorder is a lifelong condition, it can be managed with the right treatment. Medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes can help stabilise mood swings and reduce the impact of the disorder on daily life.
