5 Teas For Healthy And Glowing Skin

It is not just water that helps your skin, soothing herbal teas can ease stress, strengthen your immune system, and support clear, glowing, acne-free skin. Try these 5 healthy teas. 

Matcha Tea

Matcha is a powdered green tea full of antioxidants, which protect your skin from pollution and sun exposure. Drinking matcha tea regularly may help reduce inflammation and slow down signs of aging.

Hibiscus Tea

This tea has a tart, fruity taste and is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. It hydrates your skin and supports collagen production, keeping skin youthful and glowing. 

Chamomile Tea

Known for its calming effects, chamomile tea can also improve your skin health. It helps reduce stress, which can lead to fewer breakouts and has anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe irritated skin.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea can help balance hormones and calm the digestive system, two things that play a big role in skin health. It also has antibacterial properties, which may help reduce acne.

Tulsi Tea

Tulsi tea is great for managing stress and supporting your immune system. Drinking it regularly can give you clear and bright skin. Plus, tulsi calms redness and puffiness. 

