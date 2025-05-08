By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 08, 2025
Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries and often goes undetected until it spreads. This World Ovarian Cancer Day, learn its common symptoms that can help in early detection.
Pain or pressure in your lower belly or pelvis that does not go away may be a warning sign. It can feel like cramps or a constant ache.
Abdominal and Pelvic Pain
If you are losing weight without trying, and there is no clear reason like a change in diet or exercise, it could be a symptom.
Unexplained Weight Loss
Feeling full, swollen, or bloated for days or weeks, especially if it does not go away, can be a sign of ovarian cancer.
Bloating
Feeling unusually tired all the time, even after rest, might be linked to your body fighting cancer.
Persistent Fatigue
A dull, ongoing pain in the lower back that is not caused by injury can be linked to ovarian cancer. This symptom often goes unnoticed or is blamed on other things.
Back Pain
Needing to pee more often than usual or feeling urgency even when your bladder is not full can be caused by pressure from a growing tumor.
Frequent Urination
If you feel full quickly even after eating much or are not hungry like you used to be, it might be a sign. It can occur due to the presence of tumor.
Loss of Appetite
Constipation, diarrhea, or other changes in your bowel habits should not be ignored. If it lasts more than a few days, talk to your doctor.
Changes in Bowel Movements
Any unusual vaginal bleeding, especially after menopause or between periods, can be a serious symptom. It is important to get this checked right away
Abnormal Bleeding
