By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 17, 2025
Migraines are not just a headache, they can come with a range of symptoms that greatly affect your daily life. Here are 7 common migraine symptoms you should know to avoid an attack.
Throbbing Pain
One of the main symptoms of a migraine is intense, throbbing pain, often on one side of the head. This pain can be severe and can last for hours or even days.
Nausea And Vomiting
Many people with migraines feel extremely nauseous, and some may even vomit. This symptom can make it impossible to eat or drink and may cause you to feel weak or dehydrated.
Sensitivity To Light, Smell, And Sound
During a migraine attack, your senses can become heightened. Bright lights, loud sounds, and strong smells can make the pain worse and lead to discomfort.
Blurred Vision
During a migraine, your vision may become blurry or you may see flashing lights or zigzag patterns. This can make it difficult to read, drive, or even move around safely.
Fatigue
After or even during a migraine, many people feel drained and exhausted. This can leave you feeling too tired to do anything productive. It may affect your work, social life, and overall well-being.
Dizziness
Migraines can cause dizziness or a sensation of lightheadedness, making it hard to maintain balance. This can make it difficult to stand or move around normally.
Neck stiffness
A stiff neck is another common symptom. It can make it difficult to turn your head or move comfortably, causing discomfort and pain. This muscle tension can also last even after the headache itself goes away.