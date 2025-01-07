By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 07, 2025

HMPV Hits India: Know All About This Respiratory Infection

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory virus that has been spreading widely in China and has recently been reported in India, with three confirmed cases. It is becoming a cause for concern due to its potential to infect vulnerable populations. Know all about this respiratory illness.

hMPV In India

After China, India has recently reported three cases of hMPV. Two cases were confirmed in Bengaluru, Karnataka, involving a 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant. The third case was reported in a 2-month-old infant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

What Is hMPV?

This is a virus that primarily affects the respiratory system, causing symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. It was first identified in 2001, and though it is often mild, it can lead to more severe respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia.

Causes Of hMPV

HMPV is caused by the human metapneumovirus, a member of the pneumoviridae family. It is transmitted through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and then touching the face, eyes, or mouth.

Symptoms Of hMPV

The symptoms of hMPV infection are similar to those of other respiratory viruses, which include cough, fever, nasal congestion, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. In severe cases, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, especially in children and older adults.

Who Is At Risk?

Young children, especially infants, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems (due to conditions like HIV, cancer, or organ transplants) are at higher risk of getting hMPV. Healthy adults may experience milder symptoms, but this virus can affect anyone.

Is There A Vaccine For hMPV?

Currently, there is no vaccine available for hMPV. Doctors focus on treating the symptoms of this virus through advising rest, staying hydrated and over-the-counter medications. In serious cases, hospitalization and oxygen therapy may be necessary.

