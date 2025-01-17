By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 17, 2025

Healthshots

5 Signs of Fatty Liver Diseases

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Fatty liver disease is a condition where excess fat accumulates in the liver. While it may not always cause symptoms in an early stage, these are 5 common signs that indicate a fatty liver. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Constant Tiredness And Fatigue

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

One of the earliest symptoms of fatty liver disease is feeling unusually tired or fatigued. The liver plays a key role in detoxification and energy regulation, and when it is impaired, it can lead to chronic tiredness.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Abdominal Pain 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Discomfort or a dull ache in the upper right side of the abdomen or below the right rib can indicate inflammation or swelling of the liver. This pain may become more noticeable after eating meals or during physical activity.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Weight Gain

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Fatty liver disease is strongly associated with insulin resistance, which often leads to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen. When the liver cannot process fat effectively, it can contribute to increased belly fat.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Skin Problems

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Hormonal imbalances caused by fatty liver can lead to skin problems like acne or the darkening of skin folds, particularly around the neck or armpits. Hair loss is also a potential sign.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Nausea And Loss Of Appetite

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

As the liver struggles with excess fat, it can affect digestion, leading to nausea, a feeling of being unwell, and a loss of appetite. This can make it difficult to maintain regular eating habits.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Tried fruits for fatty liver? Make sure to add these to your diet

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock