By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 17, 2025
Fatty liver disease is a condition where excess fat accumulates in the liver. While it may not always cause symptoms in an early stage, these are 5 common signs that indicate a fatty liver.
Constant Tiredness And Fatigue
One of the earliest symptoms of fatty liver disease is feeling unusually tired or fatigued. The liver plays a key role in detoxification and energy regulation, and when it is impaired, it can lead to chronic tiredness.
Abdominal Pain
Discomfort or a dull ache in the upper right side of the abdomen or below the right rib can indicate inflammation or swelling of the liver. This pain may become more noticeable after eating meals or during physical activity.
Weight Gain
Fatty liver disease is strongly associated with insulin resistance, which often leads to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen. When the liver cannot process fat effectively, it can contribute to increased belly fat.
Skin Problems
Hormonal imbalances caused by fatty liver can lead to skin problems like acne or the darkening of skin folds, particularly around the neck or armpits. Hair loss is also a potential sign.
Nausea And Loss Of Appetite
As the liver struggles with excess fat, it can affect digestion, leading to nausea, a feeling of being unwell, and a loss of appetite. This can make it difficult to maintain regular eating habits.
