By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 23, 2024
Are you confused if your heart health is on track or not? Well, a healthy heart is essential for overall well-being, and there are several signs that indicate your heart is in good shape.
Heart Rate
A normal heart rate is typically between 60 to 100 beats per minute when you are at rest. Those who exercises regularly may even have heart rate as low as 40, which is a great sign. But if your heart rate is consistently outside this range, it could be a sign of heart problems.
Breathing Pattern
If you find yourself easily out of breath after mild physical activity, it might indicate your heart is struggling. Normal breathing should be relaxed, with no excessive shortness of breath or difficulty during everyday tasks.
Blood Pressure
Healthy blood pressure levels are typically around 120/80 mmHg. If your blood pressure is above 130/80 or too high (hypertension), it puts extra strain on your heart and increases the risk of heart disease.
Energy Levels
Feeling energetic throughout the day is another sign of a healthy heart. If you frequently feel tired or fatigued, it could mean your heart isn't pumping blood efficiently, depriving your body of the oxygen and nutrients it needs.
Cholesterol Levels
Healthy cholesterol level is a sign that your heart health is on track. However, if you have high cholesterol, it can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, restricting blood flow. This means you are at risk of heart attack or stroke.
Good Oral Health
Yes, having a healthy oral health is a sign of healthy heart. But experiencing gum diseases and infections can in increase the risk of heart diseases, as bacteria in the mouth can enter the bloodstream.