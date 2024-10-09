By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 09, 2024
This World Sight Day, add these 7 superfoods to your regular diet to improve your eyesight. These foods are loaded with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants, which can protect your eyes from damage caused by free radicals and support overall eye health.
Carrots
One of the most beneficial superfoods for eye health is carrot. It is rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. This vitamin is crucial for maintaining good vision and can help protect the retina.
Dark Chocolate
Indulging in dark chocolate (with at least 70 percent cocoa) can be beneficial due to its high amount of flavonoids. This antioxidant is known to improve blood flow to the retina, protecting against age-related vision issues.
Nuts And Seeds
Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, both essential for eye health. They help prevent dry eyes, night blindness, and conditions that can lead to eyesight issues.
Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are packed with antioxidants, especially vitamin C, which helps protect the eyes from oxidative stress and inflammation. Their high fibre content is also beneficial for overall health.
Kale
Apart from containing lutein and zeaxanthin, kale is also packed with vitamin C. When consumed regularly, it can improve eyesight and reduce the risk of chronic eye diseases.
Brussels Sprouts
Like kale, Brussels sprouts are high in lutein and vitamin C. They may support overall eye health and can help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
Eggs
Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients, including lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin A. These nutrients help improve retinal health and protect the eyes from the harmful effects of blue light.