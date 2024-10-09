By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 09, 2024

Healthshots

7 Superfoods To Improve Eyesight

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This World Sight Day, add these 7 superfoods to your regular diet to improve your eyesight. These foods are loaded with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants, which can protect your eyes from damage caused by free radicals and support overall eye health.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Carrots

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

One of the most beneficial superfoods for eye health is carrot. It is rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. This vitamin is crucial for maintaining good vision and can help protect the retina.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Dark Chocolate

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Indulging in dark chocolate (with at least 70 percent cocoa) can be beneficial due to its high amount of flavonoids. This antioxidant is known to improve blood flow to the retina, protecting against age-related vision issues.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Nuts And Seeds

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, both essential for eye health. They help prevent dry eyes, night blindness, and conditions that can lead to eyesight issues.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Berries

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are packed with antioxidants, especially vitamin C, which helps protect the eyes from oxidative stress and inflammation. Their high fibre content is also beneficial for overall health.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Kale

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Apart from containing lutein and zeaxanthin, kale is also packed with vitamin C. When consumed regularly, it can improve eyesight and reduce the risk of chronic eye diseases.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Brussels Sprouts

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Like kale, Brussels sprouts are high in lutein and vitamin C. They may support overall eye health and can help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Eggs

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients, including lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin A. These nutrients help improve retinal health and protect the eyes from the harmful effects of blue light.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock
Check out the latest stories:
10 high-potassium foods for heart health
9 unhealthy foods for heart health
6 zinc rich foods for vegetarians
10 foods that are high in vitamin C