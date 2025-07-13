By Tanya Shree
Published Jul 13, 2025
When breakouts hit, sunscreen is still essential. It prevents hyperpigmentation, protects healing skin, and keeps premature aging at bay. Check out these top-rated sunscreens for acne-prone skin.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
Keep your acne-prone skin protected and nourished with the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen that offers SPF 46. This dermatologist-recommended sunscreen for acne-prone skin also reduces the appearance of blemishes and discolouration.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++
Packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this sunscreen for acne-prone skin can reduce UV damage, nourish and protect your skin. It is lightweight, non-greasy and does not leave any white cast.
Brinton UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50&PA+++
Clinically-proven and dermatologist-approved, the Brinton sunscreen is non-comedogenic and oil-free. It offers SPF 50 PA+++ and helps strengthen the skin's defense against daily aggressors.
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++
Deconstruct sunscreen offers SPF 50+ to keep your skin protected. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving any white cast.
Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen
This sunscreen claims to protect your skin against HEVL, blue light and infrared radiation with its SPF 50 formula. It also enhances the skin's natural defense against oxidative stress.
Dot & Key CICA Calming Mattifying Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
Dot & Key offers a high-quality sunscreen for acne-prone skin that soothes inflammation and redness caused by sun exposure. It can reverse photodamage to prevent ageing.
How To Choose The Best Sunscreen