By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 07, 2025
Summer might be your favourite time of year but the heat can take a toll on your health. This World Health Day, start adopting these 10 simple summer tips to stay healthy and energized.
To keep your health on track this summer, focus on seasonal fruits and veggies like berries, watermelon, cucumbers, okra, spinach, etc. They are packed with nutrients that can help boost your immunity.
Eat Seasonal Fruits And Veggies
In this scorching heat, the risk of dehydration rises. It can lead to headache, weakness, dizziness, etc. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated.
Prioritise Hydration
Eat probiotics-rich foods like yoghurt or kefir and fibre-rich foods like whole grains, beans, and veggies. They are good for digestion and a strong immune system.
Focus On Probiotics And Fibre
Breathing exercises can help calm your mind and improve lung function. Taking a few minutes each day to practice pranayama can reduce stress and keep you feeling relaxed.
Practice Pranayama
A quick cold shower can refresh you, reduce the risk of heatstroke, and improve body temperature. It is a simple way to cool down during the summer heat.
Take Cold Showers
Light, breathable fabrics like cotton can help keep you cool and comfortable, allowing your skin to breathe on hot days.
Wear Cotton Clothes
Do not forget sunscreen! Protect your skin from harmful UV rays to avoid sunburn and long-term damage by using SPF sunscreen every day.
Protect Your Skin
Whether it is a morning jog, yoga, or just a walk around the park, staying active boosts your energy levels and helps maintain your overall health.
Get Moving
Along with oily and junk foods, eating heavy meals can make you feel sluggish in the heat. Eat smaller, frequent meals to keep your energy up and your digestion smooth.
Avoid Overeating Unhealthy Foods
Excess intake of caffeine and alcohol during the summer season can dehydrate you. So, try to enjoy them in moderation or avoid them completely.
Limit Caffeine And Alcohol
