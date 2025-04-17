10 Skin Care Tips For Summer

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 17, 2025
Summer can be tough on your skin, but with a few simple steps, you can keep it healthy and glowing all season long. Here are 10 skin care tips to help you beat the heat.
Sweating and outdoor activities can clog pores. Make sure to cleanse your skin in the morning and before bed to remove dirt and oil, preventing breakouts.
Cleanse Your Face Twice a Day
Even in the summer, your skin needs moisture. Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated without feeling greasy.
Moisturise
Sun protection is a must. Apply sunscreen every morning, even if you are not spending the day outdoors. Do not forget your lips, use a lip balm with SPF to keep them safe from UV rays.
Apply Sunscreen
Exfoliating once or twice a week helps remove dead skin cells, allowing your skin to breathe and giving you a fresh, glowing look.
Exfoliate Your Skin
Staying hydrated is key to keeping your skin looking healthy and glowing. Water helps flush out toxins and keeps your skin plump and radiant.
Drink Plenty Of Water
Fruits like watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges are packed with water and help keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.
Eat Water-rich Fruits
Foods like berries, citrus fruits, and leafy greens are full of vitamin C and antioxidants that protect your skin from sun damage and promote collagen production.
Eat Vitamin C And Antioxidants Foods
A sheet mask can boost your skin hydration, leaving it feeling refreshed. Look for ones with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.
Use A Serum Sheet Mask
Take Cold Showers
Good sleep is essential for skin repair. Try to get 7-9 hours each night to allow your skin to regenerate and stay healthy.
Sleep well
