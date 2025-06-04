By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jun 04, 2025

9 Summer Fruits To Boost Immunity As Covid Cases Rise

Active Covid-19 cases in India have crossed the 4000 mark. While masks, sanitizers, and social distancing are important, eating these 9 seasonal fruits can help boost immunity and reduce the risk of infections like cough, cold, and respiratory issues.

Packed with vitamin C, these juicy fruits help increase the production of white blood cells and fight off infections.

Citrus Fruits

Easy to digest and full of potassium and vitamin B6, bananas help support a healthy nervous system and maintain energy levels.

Bananas

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants. These tiny fruits help protect the body from oxidative stress and support a healthy immune system.

Berries

Rich in vitamin C, papaya also contains an enzyme called papain which has anti-inflammatory effects. It is great for digestion too.

Papaya

The king of fruits is not just tasty but also a good source of vitamins A, E and folate. Mangoes can help body produce white blood cells that are crucial for fighting against infections. 

Mangoes

This summer fruit is loaded with vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties.

Pineapple

It keeps you hydrated and is also rich in antioxidants like lycopene, which support your immune health.

Watermelon

As the saying goes, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away." Apples are high in fibre and vitamin C, helping your gut and immune system stay strong.

Apple

This vibrant fruit is full of anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants that help protect against infections and keep your blood healthy.

Pomegranate

