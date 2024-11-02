By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 02, 2024

Healthshots

Bhai Dooj: 5 Sugar-Free Snacks For Diabetics

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

If you are a diabetic and someone in your family has diabetes, munch on these 5 healthy sugar-free snacks this Bhai Dooj to avoid the risk of high blood sugar!5 Homemade Ice Creams For Summer

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Dhokla

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Made from fermented chickpea flour, dhokla is steamed and offers a fluffy texture. It is low in calories and high in fibre and has a low glycemic index, making it beneficial for diabetics. You can spice it up with green chilies and mustard seeds.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Besan Ladoo With Dates

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Instead of the traditional laddoos made with sugar, try making besan laddoos sweetened with dates. This will reduce your sugar intake during the festival and provide healthy fats and protein.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Aloo Tikki

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Use boiled potatoes in moderation, mix it up with spices, and bake. When baked instead of fried, aloo tikki can be a filling snack for people with diabetes. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Nuts And Seeds Chaat

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

A quick and crunchy option, nuts and seeds chaat, is not only delicious but also packed with healthy fats and fibre. Toss them with a sprinkle of chat masala, a dash of lime juice, and some diced cucumber and tomato for a refreshing snack. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Roasted Chickpeas

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This can be a crunchy alternative to fried snacks. Toss cooked chickpeas with olive oil and spices like cumin, paprika, and salt, then roast until crispy. These provide protein and fibre, making them a filling and healthy option.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock