Bhai Dooj: 5 Sugar-Free Snacks For Diabetics

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 02, 2024
If you are a diabetic and someone in your family has diabetes, munch on these 5 healthy sugar-free snacks this Bhai Dooj to avoid the risk of high blood sugar!
Dhokla
Made from fermented chickpea flour, dhokla is steamed and offers a fluffy texture. It is low in calories and high in fibre and has a low glycemic index, making it beneficial for diabetics. You can spice it up with green chilies and mustard seeds.
Besan Ladoo With Dates
Instead of the traditional laddoos made with sugar, try making besan laddoos sweetened with dates. This will reduce your sugar intake during the festival and provide healthy fats and protein.
Aloo Tikki
Use boiled potatoes in moderation, mix it up with spices, and bake. When baked instead of fried, aloo tikki can be a filling snack for people with diabetes.
Nuts And Seeds Chaat
A quick and crunchy option, nuts and seeds chaat, is not only delicious but also packed with healthy fats and fibre. Toss them with a sprinkle of chat masala, a dash of lime juice, and some diced cucumber and tomato for a refreshing snack.
Roasted Chickpeas
This can be a crunchy alternative to fried snacks. Toss cooked chickpeas with olive oil and spices like cumin, paprika, and salt, then roast until crispy. These provide protein and fibre, making them a filling and healthy option.