By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 24, 2025
Strength training is an effective way to burn belly fat while toning multiple muscle groups at once. It helps boost strength, endurance, and overall fitness. Give these 10 strength training exercises a try today!
This full-body workout engages your core, legs, and arms while also boost endurance. It helps burn calories and tones the abdominal muscles, promoting weight loss.
Mountain Climbers
Make sure you engage your core to prevent your hips from sagging while performing a plank. This is a great way to strengthen your entire core, including your abs, obliques, and lower back.
Planks
This exercise specifically targets the lower abs, helping to burn fat in that area and tighten the midsection. It also improves flexibility and supports better posture.
Leg Raises
It engages the obliques and help you burn fat around the waist. When practised regularly, this exercise can strengthen the core, improves strength, and enhances balance and coordination.
Russian Twists
This is a full-body exercise that burns a high number of calories and increases heart rate, promoting fat loss. This is both a strength and cardio exercise that tones the entire body.
Burpees
It targets both upper and lower abs, as well as the obliques. It is great for strengthening core, improve balance, and tone belly area.
Bicycle Crunches
This powerful strength exercise works your back, legs, and core. Deadlifts help build muscle, which can increase your metabolism and burn belly fat.
Deadlifts
Performing kettlebell swings helps burns a high number of calories, targeting fat loss while building muscle. It builds strength in the glutes, hamstrings, and core and also improves cardiovascular endurance.
Kettlebell Swings
This is a great full-body exercise that gets your heart rate up and helps with fat loss, including around the belly. It also improves cardiovascular health and tone muscles.
Jumping Jacks
It focuses on toning the lower abs, which helps burn fat in the belly region. Reverse crunches strengthen the abdominal muscles, enhance core stability, and reduce lower back pain.
Reverse Crunches
