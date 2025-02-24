By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 24, 2025

Healthshots

10 Strength Training To Burn Belly Fat 

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Strength training is an effective way to burn belly fat while toning multiple muscle groups at once. It helps boost strength, endurance, and overall fitness. Give these 10 strength training exercises a try today!

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This full-body workout engages your core, legs, and arms while also boost endurance. It helps burn calories and tones the abdominal muscles, promoting weight loss.

Mountain Climbers

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Make sure you engage your core to prevent your hips from sagging while performing a plank. This is a great way to strengthen your entire core, including your abs, obliques, and lower back.

Planks

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This exercise specifically targets the lower abs, helping to burn fat in that area and tighten the midsection. It also improves flexibility and supports better posture.

Leg Raises

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It engages the obliques and help you burn fat around the waist. When practised regularly, this exercise can strengthen the core, improves strength, and enhances balance and coordination.

Russian Twists

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This is a full-body exercise that burns a high number of calories and increases heart rate, promoting fat loss. This is both a strength and cardio exercise that tones the entire body.

Burpees

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It targets both upper and lower abs, as well as the obliques. It is great for strengthening core, improve balance, and tone belly area.

Bicycle Crunches

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This powerful strength exercise works your back, legs, and core. Deadlifts help build muscle, which can increase your metabolism and burn belly fat.

Deadlifts

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Performing kettlebell swings helps burns a high number of calories, targeting fat loss while building muscle. It builds strength in the glutes, hamstrings, and core and also improves cardiovascular endurance.

Kettlebell Swings

BUY NOW

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This is a great full-body exercise that gets your heart rate up and helps with fat loss, including around the belly. It also improves cardiovascular health and tone muscles. 

Jumping Jacks

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It focuses on toning the lower abs, which helps burn fat in the belly region. Reverse crunches strengthen the abdominal muscles, enhance core stability, and reduce lower back pain.

Reverse Crunches

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Want to strengthen your upper body? 10 strength training exercises you should try

Read Now

Image Credits : Adobe Stock