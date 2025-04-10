By Tanya Shree
Published Apr 10, 2025

Healthshots

Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 5 Celeb-Approved Skincare Essentials

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Do you want skin like your favorite Bollywood stars? From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glossy lips to Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed glow, here are 5 celeb-approved skincare products you need to try now.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Kama Ayurveda Cleanser: Sameera Reddy’s Pick

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

It is a gentle, hydrating face wash with rose and jasmine oils that removes light makeup and cleanses your skin. This cleanser leaves the skin soft, fresh and hydrated.

BUY NOW
Image Credits : Adobe Stock

L’Oréal Paris HA Serum: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Glow Secret

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This lightweight hyaluronic serum deeply hydrates plumps skin, and smooths fine lines. It is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and ideal for daily use.

BUY NOW
Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask: Sonakshi Sinha’s Skin Saviour

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

It is a hydrating, fragrance-free moisturiser with niacinamide and antioxidants that calms, nourishes and refreshes skin. It is perfect for travel, fatigue, or dry skin days.

BUY NOW
Image Credits: Adobe Stock

ISDIN Fusion Water SPF 50: Alia Bhatt’s Sunscreen Staple

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This ultra-light, water-based sunscreen with SPF 50 is non-greasy, non-irritating, and offers high protection. It is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

BUY NOW
Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Quench Lip Oil: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Glossy Go-To

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Infused with cherry blossom and patchouli oil, this nourishing lip oil hydrates, smooths, and adds high shine without stickiness. It can also reduce discolouration over time.

BUY NOW
Image Credits: Adobe Stock

What Is A Good Skincare Routine?

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

A good skincare routine starts with gentle cleansing, hydrates deeply with serum, locks in moisture, protects with sunscreen, and nourishes lips, leaving your skin healthy, plump, and radiant every day.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

6 Best Skincare Kits To Try

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock