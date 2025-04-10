By Tanya Shree
Published Apr 10, 2025
Do you want skin like your favorite Bollywood stars? From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glossy lips to Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed glow, here are 5 celeb-approved skincare products you need to try now.
Kama Ayurveda Cleanser: Sameera Reddy’s Pick
It is a gentle, hydrating face wash with rose and jasmine oils that removes light makeup and cleanses your skin. This cleanser leaves the skin soft, fresh and hydrated.
L’Oréal Paris HA Serum: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Glow Secret
This lightweight hyaluronic serum deeply hydrates plumps skin, and smooths fine lines. It is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and ideal for daily use.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask: Sonakshi Sinha’s Skin Saviour
It is a hydrating, fragrance-free moisturiser with niacinamide and antioxidants that calms, nourishes and refreshes skin. It is perfect for travel, fatigue, or dry skin days.
ISDIN Fusion Water SPF 50: Alia Bhatt’s Sunscreen Staple
This ultra-light, water-based sunscreen with SPF 50 is non-greasy, non-irritating, and offers high protection. It is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Quench Lip Oil: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Glossy Go-To
Infused with cherry blossom and patchouli oil, this nourishing lip oil hydrates, smooths, and adds high shine without stickiness. It can also reduce discolouration over time.
What Is A Good Skincare Routine?
A good skincare routine starts with gentle cleansing, hydrates deeply with serum, locks in moisture, protects with sunscreen, and nourishes lips, leaving your skin healthy, plump, and radiant every day.