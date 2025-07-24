By Aayushi Gupta
International Self-Care Day: 5 Signs You Need Self-Care Now

Life moves fast, and it is easy to put yourself last. But when your body and mind send distress signals, it is time to pause and listen. On International Self-Care Day, here are 5 signs that indicates it is time to focus on you.

You Are Always Tired

Even after a full night's sleep, you still wake up drained. Fatigue that lingers could mean you are mentally and emotionally burned out—not just physically tired.

Mood Swings Or Irritability

Little things get under your skin, or you feel like you are on an emotional rollercoaster. This is not just "a bad day" but your nervous system might be overwhelmed.

You Cannot Concentrate

You keep rereading the same sentence or forgetting why you walked into a room. A foggy brain can be a red flag that you are overloaded and exhausted mentally.

Your Appetite Has Changed

Eating too much or not at all? Stress and burnout can seriously mess with your hunger signals, and your body may be trying to get your attention.

You Feel Disconnected Or Overwhelmed

You cancel plans, feel socially drained, or avoid people altogether. While alone time is healthy, isolation and emotional exhaustion are not.

