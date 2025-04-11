By Aayushi Gupta
Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects how the brain controls movement. It develops slowly over time and causes both physical and mental changes. Here are 10 common symptoms to watch out for.
People with Parkinson’s may have movements they cannot control, like jerking or twisting. These can happen without warning and are hard to stop.
Involuntary Movement
One of the most noticeable signs is shaking or trembling, especially in the hands, arms, or legs. It often starts on one side of the body, even when the person is resting.
Tremor
Everyday tasks like buttoning a shirt or walking may become slower and harder. Movements can feel stiff and take longer to start or finish.
Bradykinesia (Slowed Movement)
People may walk with short, shuffling steps and have trouble turning. They might feel unsteady and are more likely to fall.
Trouble Walking
Speech can become soft, slurred, or monotone. People may find it hard to express themselves clearly or might speak more slowly.
Changes In Speech And Voice
Thinking and memory problems can also occur, especially in the later stages. Some people may develop dementia, which affects daily functioning.
Cognitive Impairment
Muscles may feel stiff or tight, making it hard to move. This can cause pain and limit flexibility in the arms, legs, or neck.
Muscle Weakness
Depression, anxiety, and mood swings are also common. These emotional changes can sometimes be more difficult than the physical symptoms.
Mental Health Problems
Many people have trouble falling or staying asleep. Some may move or talk during dreams, or feel very sleepy during the day.
Sleep Disorders
There can be a loss of sense of smell, tingling, or other strange sensations. These may happen before other symptoms show up.
Sensory Disturbances
