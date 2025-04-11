By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 11, 2025

Healthshots

10 Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects how the brain controls movement. It develops slowly over time and causes both physical and mental changes. Here are 10 common symptoms to watch out for.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

People with Parkinson’s may have movements they cannot control, like jerking or twisting. These can happen without warning and are hard to stop.

Involuntary Movement

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

One of the most noticeable signs is shaking or trembling, especially in the hands, arms, or legs. It often starts on one side of the body, even when the person is resting.

Tremor

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Everyday tasks like buttoning a shirt or walking may become slower and harder. Movements can feel stiff and take longer to start or finish.

Bradykinesia  (Slowed Movement)

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

People may walk with short, shuffling steps and have trouble turning. They might feel unsteady and are more likely to fall.

Trouble Walking

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Speech can become soft, slurred, or monotone. People may find it hard to express themselves clearly or might speak more slowly.

Changes In Speech And Voice

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Thinking and memory problems can also occur, especially in the later stages. Some people may develop dementia, which affects daily functioning.

Cognitive Impairment

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Muscles may feel stiff or tight, making it hard to move. This can cause pain and limit flexibility in the arms, legs, or neck.

Muscle Weakness

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Depression, anxiety, and mood swings are also common. These emotional changes can sometimes be more difficult than the physical symptoms.

Mental Health Problems

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Many people have trouble falling or staying asleep. Some may move or talk during dreams, or feel very sleepy during the day.

Sleep Disorders

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

There can be a loss of sense of smell, tingling, or other strange sensations. These may happen before other symptoms show up.

Sensory Disturbances

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

All you need to about this brain disorder

Read Now

Image Credits : Adobe Stock