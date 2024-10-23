By Radhika Bhirani
Published Oct 23, 2024
Air Quality Index (AQI) measures air pollution levels. Poor AQI means harmful pollutants in the air, which can have severe impact on health, especially on respiratory and heart systems. Being aware will help you take preventative steps to reduce exposure.
Coughing, throat irritation, and difficulty breathing, especially for individuals with asthma or other respiratory issues, are some of the common short-term symptoms of polluted air.
Immediate Effects of Poor AQI
Prolonged exposure to poor AQI can weaken the lungs, leading to chronic respiratory diseases like bronchitis, asthma, or even permanent lung damage over time.
Side effects on lungs
Poor air quality can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes by straining the cardiovascular system, as the heart has to work harder to supply oxygen.
Strain on the heart
Children’s developing lungs are particularly vulnerable to pollution, leading to reduced lung function, asthma, and increased respiratory infections during high AQI periods.
Effects on Children
Elderly individuals are more susceptible to the harmful effects of poor AQI, especially those with pre-existing health conditions like heart disease, COPD, or diabetes.
Impact on Seniors
Exposure to high pollution levels during pregnancy can increase the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in newborns.
Risky for Pregnant Women
Studies show that long-term exposure to polluted air can elevate stress levels and contribute to anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.
Mental Health Effects
Pollutants can weaken the immune system over time, making individuals more prone to infections and slower to recover from illnesses.
Immunity
Poor air quality can irritate the skin, leading to conditions like eczema, acne, or premature aging due to increased exposure to free radicals.
Skin Irritation
Airborne pollutants can cause eye irritation, leading to redness, dryness, and discomfort. Long-term exposure can even contribute to more severe eye conditions.
Impact on Eyes
Wear masks, avoid outdoor activities during high pollution days, and use air purifiers indoors. Stay informed about local AQI levels to protect your health.
Protect Yourself