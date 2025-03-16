By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 16, 2025

Healthshots

5 Side Effects of Eating Potatoes Daily

Potatoes are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant, and provide other essential nutrients like fibre, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B6. However, consuming them in excess can be harmful. Here are 5 side effects of eating potatoes every day.

High Blood Sugar

Potatoes are high in carbohydrates, which can cause your blood sugar levels to spike, especially if eaten in large amounts or when processed (like mashed or fries). This is especially harmful for people with diabetes or those at risk.

Weight Gain

Since potatoes are calorie-dense, eating them frequently can lead to weight gain. This is particularly true if they are fried or loaded with butter, cheese, or other high-calorie toppings.

Digestive Problems

Eating too many potatoes can cause bloating, gas, or indigestion. This is mainly because they are high in starch, which can be tough on the digestive system if consumed in excess.

Nutrient Imbalances

Consuming potatoes in excess can lead to nutrient imbalances. While they are rich in some vitamins and minerals, they lack other nutrients like protein, fats, and certain vitamins that are essential for overall health.

High Blood Pressure

Eating potatoes, especially when they are fried, can contribute to high blood pressure. The added salt and unhealthy fats in fried potatoes can raise sodium levels, which can lead to hypertension over time.

Choose whole, unpeeled potatoes to retain more nutrients. It is best to bake, boil, or roast potatoes rather than frying them. Remember to enjoy potatoes in moderation and avoid eating green potatoes, as they can be harmful.

How To Eat Potatoes?

