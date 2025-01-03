By Aayushi Gupta
5 Health Risks Linked to Oversleeping

Oversleeping, sleeping more than 9 hours a night, may seem harmless but in the long term, it is associated with a number of health problems. Here are 5 risks of it.

Risk of Diabetes

Oversleeping can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes due to disruptions in the body’s natural circadian rhythm. It affects insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, raising your diabetes risk.

May Cause Obesity

Longer sleep durations are often linked with weight gain, as it can lead to a sedentary lifestyle. Additionally, it may disrupt hormonal regulation, which is responsible for hunger and satiety, thus promoting overeating.

Signs of Depression

Excessive sleep can be both a symptom and a cause of depression. People with depression may sleep more, and oversleeping can worsen mood disorders, leaving individuals feeling more lethargic and less motivated.

Heart Problems

Oversleeping has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and heart attack. This is because it may put undue stress on the cardiovascular system by affecting blood pressure regulation and increasing inflammation.

Pain and Discomfort

Lying in bed for prolonged periods can lead to physical discomfort such as back pain, neck stiffness, and headaches. Oversleeping can put excess pressure on muscles and joints, leading to aches and pains.

