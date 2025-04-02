9 Side Effects Of Not Eating Enough Protein

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 02, 2025
Not just weight loss or bone health, protein is essential for many bodily functions. However, if you are not getting enough protein every day, you may experience these 9 side effects.
Protein, particularly amino acids, helps keep your immune system healthy. However, not eating enough protein can cause your body to struggle to fight off infections, making you more likely to get sick.
Getting Sick Frequently
Protein helps you feel full for longer, supporting weight loss. But when you do not eat enough, you may feel hungry more often, leading to overeating.
Constant Hunger
Protein helps keep fluid balanced in the body. A lack of protein can cause fluid to build up in tissues, leading to swelling, especially in your abdomen, legs, feet, or hands.
Swelling
Protein is crucial for healthy hair, skin, and nails. So, if you are deficient in protein, you may notice hair thinning, dull skin and even nails breaking easily.
Hair, Skin, and Nail Problems
Protein is vital for muscle repair and growth. A lack of protein in your daily diet can lead to muscle loss, making you feel weak and lazy all the time.
Loss of Muscle Mass
If you do not get enough protein, your muscles may not function properly, leading to feelings of weakness and fatigue. It can slow down metabolism and reduce strength.
Weakness
Protein plays a role in maintaining bone health. A lack of protein can weaken your bones over time, increasing the risk of fractures.
Bone Loss
Protein helps produce important brain chemicals that regulate mood. Without enough protein intake, you might feel more irritable, anxious, or depressed.
Mood Fluctuations
Protein is essential for tissue repair after injuries. Without a daily intake of this essential nutrient, cuts, bruises, and injuries may take longer to heal.
Slow Healing
