By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 16, 2024
Seeds are nutrient-dense powerhouses that can boost your immunity, support heart health, and keep you energised during the colder months. Add these 5 healthy seeds to your diet provides essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.
Chia Seeds
Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein, chia seeds promote heart health, support weight management, and improve digestion by stabilizing blood sugar levels.
Flaxseeds
A great source of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, flaxseeds reduce inflammation, support hormone balance, and contribute to heart and digestive health.
Pumpkin Seeds
These are rich in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats. Pumpkin seeds support immune function, improve sleep quality, and strengthen bones.
Sunflower Seeds
High in vitamin E, sunflower seeds combat free radicals and support heart health. They are also a great source of healthy fats and fibre.
Sesame Seeds
Full of calcium, magnesium, and fibre, sesame seeds support bone density, heart health, and maintain blood sugar levels.