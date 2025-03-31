5 Sabudana Recipes For Navratri Fasting

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 31, 2025
Many people observe fasting during Navratri, and sabudana is one of the most popular fasting foods. It is light, nutritious, and easy to digest. Here are 5 easy-to-make sabudana recipes you can try this Navratri.
Sabudana Khichdi
This is one of the most common sabudana recipes eaten during Navratri fasting. To prepare it, simply saute soaked sabudana with potatoes, peanuts, and a few spices like cumin and green chilies, and it is ready.
Sabudana Kheer
If you want something sweet, sabudana kheer is the way to go. Prepare it by cooking sabudana in milk with a little sugar and cardamom. You can garnish it with dry fruits like almonds and cashews.
Sabudana Vada
Sabudana Vada is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Mix soaked sabudana with mashed potatoes and crushed peanuts. Instead of deep frying, use the air frying method to reduce oil consumption.
Sabudana Papad
Need a crunchy snack? Sabudana papads are perfect! You can roast or fry them for a crispy bite that pairs well with any meal. They’re super easy to make and add a fun texture to your fasting menu.
Sabudana Chilla
It is made with soaked sabudana, mixed with grated vegetables like carrots and zucchini, and seasoned with cumin and green chilies. Sabudana chilla is a healthy, easy-to-prepare breakfast or snack during the fast.
Can Navratri fasting help in weight loss?