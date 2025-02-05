5 Ways To Use Rice Water For Skin

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 05, 2025
Rice water is a natural skincare gem, packed with vitamins and antioxidants that can benefit your skin in multiple ways. Here are 5 simple ways to use rice water for glowing skin.
Toner
After cleansing your face properly, apply rice water with a cotton pad. It helps tighten pores, balance skin pH, and refresh your skin.
Face Mask
Mix rice water with honey or turmeric to create a hydrating face mask. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to brighten and moisturise your skin.
Exfoliating Scrub
Combine rice water with ground rice or oats for a gentle exfoliating scrub. It removes dead skin cells, leaving your skin soft and smooth.
Face Mist
Store rice water in a spray bottle and use it as a refreshing mist throughout the day. It helps calm irritated or sunburned skin.
Under-Eye Treatment
Soak cotton pads in chilled rice water and place them under your eyes for 10-15. It can reduce puffiness and dark circles.
