By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 12, 2025
Holi is here and so is the summer heat! What better way to stay cool than with these 9 refreshing, healthy drinks? These Holi drinks will keep you hydrated, energised, and ready to make the most of the celebrations!
This traditional drink is made of milk, almonds, saffron, rosewater, and spices like cardamom and fennel seeds. It is sweet and aromatic and can help to keep the body cool during the hot weather of Holi.
Thandai
Buttermilk is made by blending yoghurt with water and a pinch of salt. Often flavoured with spices like cumin or coriander, it is known for its digestive benefits. It helps cool the body, prevents dehydration, and is especially popular in hot weather.
Buttermilk
This cooling, refreshing probiotic drink is most popular during the summer season. While buttermilk is always salty, lassi can be either sweet or salty. It helps with digestion and can help you keep hydrated, making it a great drink for festivals.
Lassi
Simple but refreshing drink, lemon water includes fresh lemon juice with water and a pinch of salt. It is a hydrating drink that helps in detoxifying and keeps you feeling refreshed during the festival.
Lemon Water
A sweet, flavoured syrup made from fruits or flowers, sharbat is mixed with chilled water. It is often made with rose, orange, or lemon flavours. This cool and hydrating drink can keep you feeling refreshed throughout the day.
Sharbat
Kanji is a tangy, fermented drink that is made with water, black carrots, beetroot, mustard seeds, and spices. It is slightly sour and helps improve digestion and immunity, making it an ideal drink for the festive season.
Kanji
Made with raw mangoes, sugar, and spices, this drink is perfect for keeping you cool in the heat. Aam Panna is high in water content and packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that can help prevent heatstroke.
Aam Panna
A spicy and tangy drink made with cumin, black salt, mint, and lemon. It is not only tasty but also aids digestion and helps with bloating, gas and indigestion.
Jal Jeera
This sweet drink is made with milk, saffron, and cardamom. It is aromatic and provides a rich, creamy texture. It can help you relax and sleep better after the festival celebration.
Kesar Doodh
