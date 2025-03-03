By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 03, 2025
If you are bored with your regular walking routine, why not give Nordic walking a try? This unique walking method involves pushing yourself ahead using specialised walking poles. It engages the whole body, providing a full-body workout.
Nordic walking helps burn more calories than regular walking. The use of poles engages more muscle groups, leading to higher calorie expenditure.
Burns Calories
Using poles to walk can distribute your weight, reducing strain on your back, knees, and joints. This can reduce the risk of back pain while walking.
Reduces Limb Pain
Unlike regular walking, Nordic walking involves both the upper and lower body. The poles engage your shoulders, arms, and core, strengthening muscles in addition to your leg muscles.
Improves Strength
Nordic walking helps lower bad LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while increasing good HDL cholesterol. It also promotes weight loss, reduces fat mass, and can improve overall heart health.
Good for Cardiovascular Health
The motion of using poles while walking engages and strengthens your core muscles. When practised regularly, it can lead to improved stability and body posture.
Strengthens Core Muscles
This full-body workout can help reduce stress and anxiety. The rhythmic motion of walking combined with deep breathing promotes relaxation and mental well-being.
Reduces Stress
Using poles helps improve your balance by providing support, especially on uneven surfaces. This also aids in increasing flexibility in the hips and legs.
Improves Balance and Flexibility
Nordic walking is a weight-bearing exercise that is great for maintaining bone density and muscle strength, particularly as you age. Practised it regularly for stronger bones and muscles.
Keeps Bones and Muscles Strong
As we age, we are more likely to trip and fall when we are walking. Nordic walking helps improve balance and coordination, making you less likely to trip or fall. The poles offer extra stability, reducing the risk of accidents.
Reduces the Risk of Falling
