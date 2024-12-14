By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 14, 2024
Beauty sleep is not just a saying—it is essential for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. While you rest, your body goes into repair mode, offering these 5 skin benefits.
Repairs Skin
During sleep, your body helps repair damaged skin cells and rebuild collagen, giving your skin a fresh and bright glow. This natural process can also help you get rid of dry and dull skin.
Reduces Dark Circles
Lack of sleep leads to poor blood circulation and the appearance of dark circles under the eyes. A beauty sleep helps restore blood flow, reducing puffiness and dark shadows under the eyes.
Improves Hydration
While sleeping, your skin works to restore and maintain its natural hydration levels. This prevents dryness and allows your skin to remain soft, plump, and glowing.
Fewer Signs of Ageing
Sleep boosts collagen production, which keeps skin elastic and firm. It also prevents premature ageing by reducing the breakdown of collagen caused by stress and environmental factors.
Manages Stress Levels
Poor sleep can elevate cortisol (the stress hormone), which triggers breakouts and inflammation. However, quality rest lowers stress, preventing flare-ups and improving skin clarity.