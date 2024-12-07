By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 07, 2024
If you are looking for a delicious fruit that is packed with advantages, look no further than the humble custard apple! Low in calories and high in fibre and antioxidants, know 12 reasons to eat it in winter.
If you are looking for food for weight loss this winter, add custard apple into your diet. It is naturally low in calories, which makes it a satisfying yet light snack.
Low In Calories
This fruit is packed with dietary fibre, which helps improve digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes gut health. It can also support weight loss.
Rich in Fibre
Rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and carotenoids, this fruit helps protect your cells from oxidative damage and free radicals. This can slow down ageing and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
High in Antioxidants
Thanks to its high vitamin C and antioxidant content, custard apple can help promote collagen production. This can reduce wrinkles and promote a glowing, youthful skin tone.
Improves Your Skin
Custard apples have a high water content, which helps keep the body hydrated. This can be especially helpful during winter when our water consumption decreases.
Keeps You Hydrated
This fruit contains potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure by balancing the effects of sodium and improving blood circulation.
Prevents High Blood Pressure
The fibre in custard apple supports digestive health and prevents the risk of constipation and bloating. It can keep your digestive system functioning smoothly.
Aids Digestion
The antioxidants and other anti-inflammatory compounds found in custard apple help reduce inflammation in the body. This is particularly helpful for those with joint pain issues.
Fights Inflammation
During winter, the risk of infection rises. However, vitamin C in custard apples can help strengthen the immune system, helping the body fight off infections and illnesses.
Supports Immunity
Despite its sweetness, this fruit has been shown to regulate blood sugar levels, making it a healthy option for diabetics when consumed in moderation.
Manages Blood Sugar
Custard apples are rich in vitamin A, which supports healthy vision and helps prevent age-related macular degeneration. Plus, vitamin C protects the eye from oxidative damage.
Boosts Eye Health
The antioxidants, like flavonoids, in custard apples may help fight the growth of cancer cells, reducing the risk of developing certain cancers.
Reduces Risk of Cancer