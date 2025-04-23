By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 23, 2025
Looking for a simple way to stay cool and healthy this summer? Curd is the best option. It is not only light and refreshing but also offers probiotics, which can give you these 5 benefits.
Keeps You Cool And Hydrated
Curd has natural cooling and hydrating properties. So, drinking curd-based drinks like lassi, banana shake with curd, or buttermilk can keep you feeling fresh and hydrated.
Improves Digestion
Summer heat can slow down digestion, but curd is full of probiotics (good bacteria) that help keep your gut happy. It can ease digestion and reduce the risk of bloating, acidity, and constipation.
Weight Loss Friendly
Trying to stay fit for the season? Curd is low in calories but high in protein, which helps you feel full for longer. It’s a great snack that curbs cravings and keeps your energy levels steady without piling on the pounds.
Boosts Immunity
With an increase in the risk of seasonal infections, your immune system can become weak. Curd, a good source of probiotics, vitamins, and minerals, can support your immunity and overall health.
Strengthens Bones And Teeth
Curd is a great source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D, all of which are essential for strong bones and healthy teeth. It can also prevent conditions like osteoporosis.
