By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 03, 2024
These tiny seeds are small but nutrient-dense! They are a powerhouse of several essential nutrients, such as fibre, calcium, and antioxidants. Know 9 health benefits of sesame seeds.
Sesame seeds are rich in zinc, which plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. This mineral helps in the production of immune cells, enhancing your body’s ability to fend off infections.
Boosts Immunity
Low-grade fever, typically in the afternoon or evening, is a common symptom of TB. Fever may come and go initially but can become persistent as the disease progresses.
High In Fibre
These seeds are an excellent source of calcium, essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Regular consumption can help prevent osteoporosis and improve overall bone health.
Contains Calcium
Sesame seeds contain high-quality protein, making them a great addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. Protein is vital for muscle repair, immune function, and overall body maintenance.
Packed With Protein
Sesame seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress in the body. This can reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases.
Provides Antioxidants
Consuming sesame seeds may lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels while also helping to lower blood pressure, contributing to overall cardiovascular health.
Good For Heart Health
The oil extracted from sesame seeds is beneficial for the skin and can help moisturise your skin while protecting against UV radiation.
Improves Skin Health
The combination of protein and fibre in sesame seeds can help control hunger and promote a feeling of fullness, making them great for weight management.
Manages Weight
When consumed regularly, sesame seeds may even help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for those with diabetes.
Aids Blood Sugar Control