By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 03, 2024

Healthshots

9 Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

These tiny seeds are small but nutrient-dense! They are a powerhouse of several essential nutrients, such as fibre, calcium, and antioxidants. Know 9 health benefits of sesame seeds. 

Sesame seeds are rich in zinc, which plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. This mineral helps in the production of immune cells, enhancing your body’s ability to fend off infections.

Boosts Immunity

High In Fibre

These seeds are an excellent source of calcium, essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Regular consumption can help prevent osteoporosis and improve overall bone health.

Contains Calcium

Sesame seeds contain high-quality protein, making them a great addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. Protein is vital for muscle repair, immune function, and overall body maintenance.

Packed With Protein

Sesame seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress in the body. This can reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Provides Antioxidants

Consuming sesame seeds may lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels while also helping to lower blood pressure, contributing to overall cardiovascular health.

Good For Heart Health

The oil extracted from sesame seeds is beneficial for the skin and can help moisturise your skin while protecting against UV radiation. 

Improves Skin Health

The combination of protein and fibre in sesame seeds can help control hunger and promote a feeling of fullness, making them great for weight management.

Manages Weight

When consumed regularly, sesame seeds may even help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for those with diabetes.

Aids Blood Sugar Control

