By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 06, 2024
Blue cheese offers more than just its bold, tangy flavour–it is packed with essential nutrients such as protein and calcium that benefit your overall health. Know 7 reasons why you should consume blue cheese in your regular diet.
Rich In Protein
Only 1 ounce, or 28.35 grams, of blue cheese contains 6 grams of protein that helps build and repair muscles, tissues, and cells. Adding blue cheese to your diet can help meet your daily protein needs, especially for vegetarians.
Anti-inflammatory Properties
Blue cheese is packed with anti-inflammatory qualities that can help lower the risk of chronic conditions like arthritis, reducing joint pain and stiffness over time.
Boosts Heart Health
Apart from protein, blue cheese also contains calcium, which plays a role in maintaining healthy blood vessels and regulating blood pressure. Plus, the anti-inflammatory properties promote better cardiovascular function, potentially lowering the risk of heart disease.
Good For Bones
With its high calcium and protein content, blue cheese supports bone strength and density. It can help reduce the risk of osteoporosis, especially when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
Improves Memory
Blue cheese is rich in vitamins like B12, which is crucial for brain health. Regular consumption may help improve cognitive function, enhance memory, and even slow cognitive decline in ageing adults.
Promotes Gut Health
Like many cheeses, blue cheese is fermented, which means it contains probiotics, good bacteria, that help balance your gut flora. This promotes better digestion and overall gut health, improving immunity and nutrient absorption.
Benefits Dental Health
Calcium in blue cheese does not just strengthen bones but also helps maintain strong teeth. It may also neutralise acids in the mouth, reducing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease over time.