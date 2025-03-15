By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 15, 2025
Are you looking for some delicious dessert recipes to enjoy during Ramadan? Enjoy these 10 lip-smacking desserts recipes with family and friends. These delicious desserts will surely bring joy to your celebrations!
Sheer khurma is a rich, creamy dessert made with milk, vermicelli, and dried fruits like dates and almonds. It is flavoured with cardamom and saffron, making it the perfect treat for Ramadan.
Sheer Khurma
This dessert is made with fried bread pieces soaked in sweet milk and garnished with nuts and dry fruits. It is quite often enjoyed during Ramadan.
Shahi Tukda
Soft and fluffy pancakes made with flour, sugar, and coconut, then soaked in a sugar syrup. Malpua is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, perfect for breaking the fast.
Malpua
A creamy milk pudding flavoured with rose water or orange blossom water. It is topped with crushed nuts and a drizzle of honey, giving it a smooth, delicate flavour.
Mahalabia
A popular Middle Eastern dessert, baklava is made from layers of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and drenched in honey syrup. It is sweet, flaky, and absolutely irresistible.
Baklava
This traditional dessert is made from rice flour, milk, and sugar, flavoured with rose water and topped with pistachios. It is a refreshing and fragrant treat.
Rose and Pistachio Firni
These healthy and sweet bites are made with dates, coconut, and nuts. They are easy to make and full of energy, perfect for an iftar snack.
Coconut Date Balls
This refreshing dessert drink is made with basil seeds, rose syrup, vermicelli, and ice cream. It is a cool treat to enjoy during Ramadan as well as the summer season.
Falooda
This spiced milk drink is made with almonds, fennel, rose petals, and cardamom. It is a soothing and cooling drink, especially enjoyed during the warm days of Ramadan.
Thandai
Kunafa or Knafeh is a crispy, golden-brown dessert made with spun pastry dough (kadayif) layered with cheese and soaked in a sweet, sugar-based syrup. It is full of flavor and can sooth your sweet tooth.
Kunafa
