Ram Kapoor Lost 55 Kilos With intermittent Fasting

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 23, 2025
Ram Kapoor, the beloved actor from iconic TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, has stunned fans with his remarkable physical transformation. Thanks to the daily workout routine and intermittent fasting, the 51 year old actor, who once weighed 140 kilos, has successfully lost 55 kilos in just one year.
Intermittent fasting is a popular weight loss method that alternates between an eating window and a fasting period. By limiting eating times, it encourages fat burn, improves metabolism, and reduces the risk of unhealthy snacking, ultimately contributing to weight loss.
What Is Intermittent Fasting?
6 Common Ways To Do Intermittent Fasting
This is one of the simplest fasting methods. You fast for 12 hours, such as from 7 PM to 7 AM, and eat during the remaining 12-hour window. This can help turn fat into energy, encouraging weight loss.
12-Hour Fast
This is one of the most popular methods, where you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window. Typically, this might mean eating between 12 PM and 8 PM while fasting from 8 PM to 12 PM the next day.
16/8 Hour Fast
This approach involves eating normally for five days of the week and restricting calorie intake (usually around 500-600 calories) for two non-consecutive days.
5:2 Diet
With this method, you alternate between fasting and eating. On fasting days, you may consume very few calories or none at all, while on non-fasting days, you eat normally.
Alternate Day Fasting
This method involves fasting for a full 24 hours once or twice a week. For example, you could fast from dinner one day to dinner the next day, allowing your body extended fasting periods for greater fat burn. During a fasting period, you may have water, tea, and other calorie-free drinks.
Weekly 24-Hour Fast
This more extreme version of intermittent fasting involves eating only one large meal in the evening, with very little food (usually fruits and vegetables) consumed throughout the day. The eating window is usually only around 4 hours.
Warrior Diet
Ram Kapoor lost 55 kg with cardio, strength training, and intermittent fasting