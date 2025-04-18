By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 18, 2025
Who knew a handful of dried grapes could do wonders for your body? Raisin water, a simple, natural drink made by soaking raisins in water overnight, can be a great addition to your summer routine for these 7 reasons.
Natural Detoxifier
Raisin water helps your liver flush out toxins and harmful substances. It supports digestion and cleanses the body of harmful substances, which is especially helpful in the hot summer months when digestion can slow down.
Prevents Anaemia
Raisins are rich in iron, which helps your body make healthy red blood cells. Drinking raisin water can improve your iron levels and help prevent anaemia-related fatigue and weakness.
Maintains Electrolyte Balance
Raisin water contains potassium and magnesium, two key minerals that keep your electrolytes balanced. Electrolytes can help manage nerve function, muscle contractions and hydration levels.
Reduces Acidity
If you often feel a burning sensation or discomfort after meals, raisin water might help. It reduces acidity in the stomach and keeps your digestive system calm.
Increases Energy
Raisins are full of natural sugars like glucose and fructose, which give you an energy boost without any crash. It is a great way to feel refreshed without reaching for sugary drinks.
Promotes Glowing Skin
Raisin water is rich in antioxidants. It helps fight against free radical damage, giving your skin a natural glow and keeping it clear.
Supports Weight Loss
It helps improve metabolism and keeps you feeling full, which may reduce cravings and support healthy weight loss. Additionally, it contains dietary fibre, essential for weight loss.
Drinking raisin water may help in weight loss, says my mom