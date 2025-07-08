By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jul 08, 2025
Push-ups are a great way to build strength and burn calories. They work your chest, arms, shoulders, and even your core. If you are trying to lose weight, try these 5 push-up variations.
Standard Push-Up
Knee Push-Up
If you are a beginner, start with knee push-ups. Instead of keeping your legs straight, rest your knees on the floor. This reduces the pressure on your arms and shoulders while still giving you a good workout.
Inclined Push-Up
Place your hands on a raised surface like a bench or table. Keep your body straight and do the push-up. This is easier than the standard version and perfect if you are building up your strength.
Diamond Push-Up
Bring your hands close together under your chest, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. This variation targets your triceps and gives your arms a great workout.
Clap Push-Up
Push-ups for belly fat: 5 benefits and how to perform it