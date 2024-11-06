5 Protein Rich Fruits For Weight Loss

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 06, 2024
Fruits are often seen as a great source of vitamins and minerals but some of them are also packed with protein! Here are 5 protein-rich fruits that can help in weight loss!
Guava
Guava is one of the highest protein-rich fruits, offering 4.2 grams of protein per cup. It is also high in fibre and vitamin C and contains antioxidants, which help support metabolism and digestive health.
Avocado
One cup of sliced avocado offers around 3 grams of protein and is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which help you feel full longer. Their creamy texture makes them versatile for smoothies, salads and spreads.
Kiwifruit
Kiwifruit offers around 2 grams of protein per cup and is loaded with fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. This tangy fruit can promote digestion, skin health, and immunity.
Banana
One cup of sliced bananas contains around 1.6 grams of protein, along with a good dose of potassium. They are perfect for quick energy, making them an ideal pre-workout snack or breakfast.
Oranges
Oranges contain 1.6 grams of protein per cup and are a great source of hydration and vitamin C. Their fibre content aids digestion, making them a healthy snack option.