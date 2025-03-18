By Aayushi Gupta
9 Protein-Rich Foods To Gain Muscles

For muscle gain, it is essential to incorporate protein-rich foods into your diet. It helps repair and build muscle tissue, making it a vital nutrient for anyone looking to increase muscle mass. Here are 9 foods to gain muscle. 

Packed with high-quality protein and essential amino acids, eggs are excellent for muscle recovery and growth. They are also rich in healthy fats and vitamins.

Eggs

This thick, creamy yoghurt is high in protein, which digests slowly. It helps provide a steady release of amino acids that can help muscle growth and repair.

Greek Yoghurt

These young soybeans are full of plant-based protein, fibre, and healthy fats. They are a great snack for those looking to boost muscle growth without animal products.

Edamame

Unlike many plant-based foods, quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It is also high in fibre and a good source of complex carbs that can provide energy.

Quinoa

A handful of almonds provides a great source of protein, healthy fats, and fibre. These nutrients help with muscle growth and also support weight loss.

Almonds

Made from soybeans, tofu is another great plant-based protein. It can be used in various dishes, providing a rich source of protein for muscle repair and growth.

Tofu

Chickpeas are not only a great source of protein but are also packed with fibre and carbs. Along with muscle growth, chickpeas can also boost energy levels.

Chickpeas

A lean protein source, tuna is low in fat but rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. These nutrients are essential for optimal health, energy and exercise performance. 

Tuna

Rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, salmon supports muscle growth and reduces inflammation. Its healthy fats also help in the absorption of important nutrients for muscle recovery.

Salmon

