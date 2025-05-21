By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 21, 2025
Tofu is an excellent plant-based protein that is easy to cook and perfect for breakfast. Here are 5 healthy and delicious tofu recipes to kickstart your day.
Tofu Salad
Lightly saute tofu with sesame oil, then toss with cucumbers, onions, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and a tangy lemon-chilli dressing. Add toasted peanuts or seeds for crunch.
Tofu Scramble
A high-protein twist on paneer bhurji. Crumble firm tofu and cook with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like turmeric and cumin. Serve with parathas or toast for a wholesome breakfast or light dinner.
Tofu Sandwich
Mash tofu and cook it with onion, capsicum, green chilli, and spices. Stuff the spicy mix into bread slices, toast, and serve with ketchup.
Tofu And Quinoa Bowl
Combine grilled or baked tofu with quinoa or brown rice, roasted vegetables, leafy greens, and a drizzle of tahini dressing. It is a nutrient-packed bowl that keeps you full and energized.
Tofu Wraps
For a light and crunchy meal, try tofu lettuce wraps. Saute crumbled tofu with ginger, garlic, carrots, and coriander, then serve in crisp lettuce leaves. Top with chopped onions and a drizzle of mint chutney.
