5 Protein-Rich Seeds For Weight Gain

By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 18, 2025
If you are trying to gain weight, adding more protein to your diet is key—it helps build muscle and keeps you feeling full. While eggs and protein powders are popular options, you can also try these 5 protein-rich seeds to support healthy weight gain.
Hemp Seeds
Hemp seeds are a great source of protein, providing around 30 grams per 100 grams. They are also rich in healthy omega-3 and omega-6 fats, which support muscle growth and heart health. Sprinkle them on salads or oatmeal, or blend them into smoothies.
Sunflower Seeds
Sunflower seeds are not only crunchy and delicious but also a great source of protein and healthy fats. They also provide vitamin E, which is good for your skin and immune system. Only 100 grams of these seeds provides 20.8 grams of protein, which is important for weight gain.
Flax Seeds
Not just fibre and omega-3 content, 100 grams of flax seeds also offer 18.3 grams of protein. They are easier to digest and can be added to smoothies, baked goods, or sprinkled on cereal for weight gain.
Pumpkin Seeds
These seeds are a great option for healthy weight gain. Just 100 grams of pumpkin seeds provides around 18.6 grams of protein. They are also rich in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats. Enjoy them roasted or toss them into salads and trail mixes.
Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are small but mighty. Only 100 grams of chia seeds contain 16.5 grams of protein and lots of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients. For weight gain, enjoy chia seeds in pudding, smoothies, or overnight oats.
