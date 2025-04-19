By Aayushi Gupta
Looking to boost your protein intake with something refreshing? Fruits are a great addition to shakes and smoothies. Not only do they add natural sugar but they also offer protein. Try these 9 protein-rich fruits.
Guava is a hidden gem when it comes to protein. This tropical fruit is loaded with nutrients and contains more protein than most other fruits. It is perfect for adding to shakes, increasing the protein intake.
Guava
Avocados are a fantastic source of healthy fats and protein. Adding avocado to your shakes gives them a creamy texture while providing essential nutrients like fibre and potassium.
Avocados
Kiwi is rich in antioxidants and protein. Its tangy, refreshing flavour adds a delightful twist to any smoothie, while its vitamin C content can upport your immune system.
Kiwi
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all protein-packed fruits. They are not only delicious but also full of antioxidants, helping fight inflammation and supporting overall health.
Berries
Bananas are a go-to for protein shakes, thanks to their natural sweetness and smooth texture. They provide essential potassium and help give your shake an extra boost of energy.
Bananas
Grapefruit may not be your typical protein fruit, but it still delivers a good amount of protein. Plus, its tangy, citrus flavour can liven up your smoothie while supporting your metabolism.
Grapefruit
These small fruits are loaded with vitamins and protein. Apricots are great for digestion and can add a sweet, delicate taste to any shake.
Apricots
Cherries offer a rich flavour and are packed with protein and antioxidants. They are perfect for adding a sweet, tart taste to your protein shakes.
Cherries
Oranges are not only a great source of vitamin C but also provide a surprising amount of protein. Their juicy, zesty flavour makes them a fantastic addition to any smoothie mix.
Oranges
