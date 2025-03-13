By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 13, 2025

Healthshots

7 Tips To Protect Your Skin From Holi Colours

Holi is all about fun, but it is important to keep your skin and eyes safe while enjoying the festivities. Here are 7 easy tips to help you prepare and protect yourself from the colours!

Apply Oil or Moisturizer

Before heading out for the Holi celebration, slather on some oil or moisturiser. You may apply coconut oil to your hands, feet and face to create a protective barrier between harmful colours and your skin.

Use Sunscreen

Do not skip the SPF! A good sunscreen with at least SPF 50 is a must to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Go for a sweat and water-resistant formula that does not budge with splashing water and colours.

Lip Balm

When it comes to preparing your skin for Holi celebration, do not neglect your lips. They are delicate and absorb colours fast. A thick layer of lip balm will lock in moisture and prevent your lips from drying out or staining.

Apply Body Lotion

Keep your skin smooth and protected with body lotion. Vaseline around the eyes can guard sensitive areas, and a bit of baby oil on your lashes and nails adds extra protection.

Wear Full Sleeved Clothes

Go for long-sleeved clothes to limit Holi colour exposure. Also, wear lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton to keep your skin comfy and allow it to breathe.

Wear Glasses

Always wear glasses or goggles to protect your eyes from chemical colours or water. This can help prevent eye infections or allergies caused by direct exposure.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Drink plenty of water, juice, or glucose drinks to keep your skin hydrated throughout the day. When your skin is well-hydrated, it is less likely to dry out or be prone to problems.

